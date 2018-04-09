N.O. Mayor-elect asks city employees to resubmit resumes

Police said they got a call about a mental disturbance at the home, and when they arrived two women told them a man was barricaded inside the house.more>>
The Senate Finance Committee approved a bill Monday that would ensure that the state funds full-time students who are in foster care until they complete high school or turn 21.more>>
New Orleans Mayor-elect LaToya Cantrell sends a letter to hundreds of city employees about the future of their jobsmore>>
Wrestlemania fans shifted their focus from the Superdome to the South Louisiana swamp today.more>>
As Facebook begins notifying users about whether their data may have been compromised, a local social media instructor said all Facebook users should check to see which third-party apps are accessing their data.more>>
The FBI on Monday raided the office of Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney. Trump called the raid "a disgraceful situation" and "an attack on our country."more>>
Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple.more>>
The mom took a closer look at the T-shirt when her son got home from school and realized the logo print wasn’t of golden arches after all.more>>
A family is searching for answers after two infant sisters were sent to the hospital with serious injuries.more>>
Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson says the body found in Vossburg on Monday morning appears to be Tennessee murder suspect Casey Lawhorn.more>>
The Faceblock folks are going full social media on the Facebook CEO. They’ve put together ready-made messages and graphics to litter all the platforms.more>>
The 3-year-old remains in the hospital in critical condition. Family members are praying she will survive.more>>
The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession.more>>
Mississippi State Department of Health is investigating a case of tuberculosis at Ole Miss.more>>
The settlement stems from Toyota dealerships charging certain nonwhite customers higher interest rates on their auto loans than white customers.more>>
