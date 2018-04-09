N.O. Mayor-elect asks city employees to resubmit resumes

Mayor-elect LaToya Cantrell put word out that city employees will need to show why they should be allowed to keep their jobs after her inauguration. (Source: FOX 8 graphic)

New Orleans Mayor-elect LaToya Cantrell sends a letter to hundreds of city employees about the future of their jobs.

She put the word out that employees will need to show why they should be allowed to keep their jobs after her inauguration. The letter asks employees to submit their resumes to her transition team as well as "a brief statement detailing their interest in staying on-board."

Cantrell will be sworn into office on May 7.

