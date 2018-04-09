Nicondra: Cloudy weather continues

It's been cloudy and cool for this time of year and that trend continues for at least a couple more days. Rain will not be a major issue, but we may see a few sprinkles here and there. Even with a peek of sun here and there afternoon highs will remain in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Tuesday our next front rolls on through early in the day finally clearing us out for good. After a few showers along the front, we start a stretch of amazing weather. Sunny skies will dominate from Tuesday afternoon through the end of the week. The nights will be comfy cool while daytime highs make it into the 70s each day.

Unfortunately our next big weather system to impact the region looks to come Friday night into Saturday just in time for French Quarter Fest. We could be talking about another severe weather episode with this front. The timing and details this far out can certainly change between now and then.

