No warning for St. James parish as tornado fell under the radar

Police said they got a call about a mental disturbance at the home, and when they arrived two women told them a man was barricaded inside the house.more>>
Many residents in St. James parish are still making repairs after an EF-1 tornado brought damaging 90-mph winds.more>>
State health officials in Louisiana have confirmed a case of measles in New Orleans.more>>
In the latest effort to fortify schools, Louisiana children may be able to start wearing bulletproof backpacks. The Senate overwhelmingly approved a bill Monday that would let students wear body armor on school grounds or buses.more>>
It's been cloudy and cool for this time of year and that trend continues for at least a couple more days.more>>
Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson says the body found in Vossburg on Monday morning appears to be Tennessee murder suspect Casey Lawhorn.more>>
Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple.more>>
A family is searching for answers after two infant sisters were sent to the hospital with serious injuries.more>>
