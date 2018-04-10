Pelicans beat Clippers 113-100, clinch playoff berth

The Pels finish the regular season Wednesday night at home against the Spurs. Source: Nola.com

For the first time since 2015, the New Orleans Pelicans are headed to the playoffs. The Pels beat the Clippers Monday night, 113-100, to clinch their spot in the postseason. New Orleans is riding a four-game win streak.

The Pelicans (47-34) hold the fifth-seed in the Western Conference. The Pels finish their regular season Wednesday night at home against the Spurs. If they beat San Antonio, they'll finish the campaign as either the four or five-seed in the West.

The Pelicans led by as much as 16 in the first half, then pumped the advantage to a game-high 26 points in the third stanza. Anthony Davis dunked his way to a team-high 28 points. Nikoli Mirotic contributed to the Pels cause with 24 points and 16 rebounds.

The Clippers were without the services of Austin Rivers, Lou Williams, Avery Bradley, and Patrick Beverly.

In 2015, New Orleans was swept by the Warriors in four games in the first round of the playoffs.

