NOFD battles two-alarm fire in Hoffman Triangle

The New Orleans Fire Department battled a two-alarm fire in Hoffman Triangle Monday night.

Around 10:00 p.m. NOFD received a 911 call reporting a fire in the 2600 block of S. Johnson St. at Third St.

The first fire company arrived on the scene at 10:18 p.m. and found a one-story, wood-framed duplex heavily involved with fire in the rear, according to the report.

NOFD immediately began battling the fire and determining whether or not any residents were inside.

Searches of both sides of the residence were conducted and it was determined that all seven residents residing in the home were safe. A

The fire intensified significantly and began to threaten the left side of the home.

A second alarm was called for at 10:22 p.m.

Ultimately, the building suffered heavy fire and smoke damage to the rear of the home. The exposure building had light to moderate damage to the rear as well, according to the report.

The Red Cross responded and provided assistance to the residents of both homes that were displaced.

Eighteen NOFD units carrying fifty-one Fire Operations personnel were on hand fighting to bringing this fire under control at 10:52 p.m.

One resident received smoke inhalation as a result of the fire, and was treated by New Orleans Emergency Medical Service on the scene.

There is no additional information available about the resident treated by (NOEMS). Entergy Electric, Entergy Gas, and the New Orleans Police Department were also on the scene assisting with the mitigation of this incident. The fire is currently under investigation.

