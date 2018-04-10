VIDEO: Violent Marigny crash shuts down Elysian Fields Avenue

Dash cam video in the Marigny sent to our partners NOLA.com | The Times Picayune shows a terrifying crash that shut down Elysian Fields Avenue.

The crash happened Monday night at the intersection of Elysian Fields and St. Claude Avenue.

According to the report, a woman said her car was t-boned by a dark-colored car that eventually slammed into the pole on the neutral ground.

The car flipped over and burst into flames.

Witnesses said that the vehicle was running from police, according to the report.

One person said they saw the driver of the car that hit the pole get out and run away.

Another witness said they saw police get an occupant out of the same car and take them into custody.

