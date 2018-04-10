Bruce: Sun returns at Midday

Mobile user? Watch the latest FOX 8 broadcast here. You can also see our DVR option.

Today a cool front rolls in bringing drier air and finally clearing skies. We will start off cloudy and as the morning wears on the skies will gradually clear.

Sunny skies will dominate midday today through the end of the week. The nights will be comfy cool while daytime highs make it into the 70s each day.

Unfortunately our next big weather system to impact the region looks to come Friday night into Saturday just in time for French Quarter Fest.

We could be talking about another severe weather episode with this front. The timing and details this far out can certainly change between now and then.

