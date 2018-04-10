Report: St. Tammany deputy shot on Easter released from hospital

A St. Tammany deputy who was shot on Easter Sunday has been released from the hospital, according to a report by our partners NOLA.com | The Times Picayune.

Police say that just before 5 a.m. Easter Sunday, deputies were in pursuit of a person who was believed to be involved in multiple vehicle burglaries.

During the chase, the suspect crashed their car into a ditch in the Goodbee area. Gunfire was exchanged between the suspect and the deputies.

The suspect, later identified by the St. Tammany Parish Coroner's office as 24-year-old Joseph Walden Johnson Jr., was killed in the gunfight.

A deputy, Justin Nail, was also shot during the exchange. Nail underwent surgery in the ICU, and was released Sunday April 8 from the hospital.

According to the report, officials did not say when Nail, a 13-year Sheriff's Office veteran, might resume his duties.

