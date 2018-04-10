After Cambridge Analytica released a report regarding the access of millions of Facebook user's data, people around the world were shocked to learn how much of their information was stored by the social media network.

How to download a copy of everything Facebook knows about you

If you haven't decided what your political likeness is yet, look no further than your Facebook settings.

Conservative or Liberal? Facebook has already decided for you

As the fallout from the Facebook, Cambridge Analytica scandal continues, many Americans are searching for clues on how much information Facebook has on them and may have shared.

With the information leak at Facebook, many people are wondering how to delete everything Facebook knows about you. (Source: Pixabay)

Here's how you can delete everything Facebook knows about you

Facebook has admitted it has tools and, in certain cases, human moderators who can review flagged content.

Facebook Messenger is a separate app used for sending messages to Facebook contacts. (Source: CNN)

Facebook admits it sometimes monitors content sent through Messenger

How to see what apps have access to your data on Facebook

Users can personalize which apps are allowed to have their data through their Facebook settings. (Source: Pixabay)

After Cambridge Analytica released a report regarding the access of millions of Facebook user's data, people around the world have become increasingly more concerned about how much of their data Facebook has stored.

A Cambridge University researcher made an app that asked Facebook users to take a personality test. The test opened the door to the participants personal information and their friend's information.

Facebook said it would begin notifying the 87 million users Monday regarding whether or not their data was accessed in the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

The social media network's CEO Mark Zuckerberg visited with senators in closed-door meetings Monday, previewing the public apology he plans to give Congress on Tuesday after the revelations from the Cambridge Analytica scandal, according to the Associated Press.

He has apologized to users and the public many times, but it is the first time in his career that he has gone before Congress.

Zuckerberg will testify before a joint hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committees on Tuesday and before a House panel on Wednesday, according to the AP.

There is a way to see what apps and websites have access to your data on Facebook. Users can disable and enable these apps at anytime through their settings.

To see which apps have access to your data, go to your settings and click on "apps and websites."

From there users can see which apps are enabled on their profile.

Each app contains individual settings that can be personalized. Through the app, users can determine how much data the app is allowed to use.

If you do not recognize the app and want to remove it entirely, select "remove app"

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.