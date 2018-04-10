How to see what apps have access to your data on Facebook - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

How to see what apps have access to your data on Facebook

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
Users can personalize which apps are allowed to have their data through their Facebook settings. (Source: Pixabay) Users can personalize which apps are allowed to have their data through their Facebook settings. (Source: Pixabay)
(WVUE) -

After Cambridge Analytica released a report regarding the access of millions of Facebook user's data, people around the world have become increasingly more concerned about how much of their data Facebook has stored. 

A Cambridge University researcher made an app that asked Facebook users to take a personality test. The test opened the door to the participants personal information and their friend's information.

RELATED: Here's how you can delete everything Facebook knows about you

RELATED: Conservative or Liberal? Facebook has already decided for you

RELATED: Facebook admits it sometimes monitors content sent through Messenger

Facebook said it would begin notifying the 87 million users Monday regarding whether or not their data was accessed in the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

The social media network's CEO Mark Zuckerberg visited with senators in closed-door meetings Monday, previewing the public apology he plans to give Congress on Tuesday after the revelations from the Cambridge Analytica scandal, according to the Associated Press. 

He has apologized to users and the public many times, but it is the first time in his career that he has gone before Congress.

Zuckerberg will testify before a joint hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committees on Tuesday and before a House panel on Wednesday, according to the AP. 

There is a way to see what apps and websites have access to your data on Facebook. Users can disable and enable these apps at anytime through their settings. 

To see which apps have access to your data, go to your settings and click on "apps and websites." 

From there users can see which apps are enabled on their profile.

Each app contains individual settings that can be personalized. Through the app, users can determine how much data the app is allowed to use. 

If you do not recognize the app and want to remove it entirely, select "remove app" 

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved. 

  • How to see what apps have access to your data on FacebookMore>>

  • "I am sorry": Zuckerberg faces congressional inquisition

    "I am sorry": Zuckerberg faces congressional inquisition

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 12:21 AM EDT2018-04-10 04:21:00 GMT
    Tuesday, April 10 2018 9:52 AM EDT2018-04-10 13:52:09 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, April 9, 2018, to meet with Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Zuckerberg will testify Tuesd...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, April 9, 2018, to meet with Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Zuckerberg will testify Tuesd...

    After privately assuring senators that his company will do better, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is undergoing a two-day congressional inquisition that will be very public.

    more>>

    After privately assuring senators that his company will do better, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is undergoing a two-day congressional inquisition that will be very public.

    more>>
Powered by Frankly