Fate of Tangipahoa casino now in hands of voters

The vote will be the final step before the casino begins development. Source: Flickr Creative Commons

A proposed casino in Tangipahoa Parish is one step closer to becoming reality.

Monday night Tangipahoa Parish Council voted two-one to approve a voter referendum for Peninsula Pacific’s potential plans to a develop a casino in Tangipahoa Parish.

The six-to-three vote from the parish council will allow for a referendum to be added to the ballot for a special election vote on Nov. 6, 2018.

This would be the final step needed for the project development to officially begin at the proposed site off of Interstate-12 and Highway 445, according to a news release issued by the parish.

With this vote, the parish council joins a chorus of local officials in support of allowing the people of Tangipahoa Parish to have the final approval of the project, including Parish President Robby Miller, local economic development officials and mayors from every local community in Tangipahoa Parish.

According to the report, in a co-signed letter eight mayors of the towns and villages across Tangipahoa Parish expressed their gratitude to Peninsula Pacific for its community involvement, and called on officials to allow the public vote to proceed.

“To date, Peninsula Pacific has proven itself to be a positive, engaged community partner,” the letter said. “Local elected leaders, we ask you to allow our citizens to have the right to vote on this important issue.”

Brent Stevens, manager and chief executive officer of Peninsula Pacific, thanked the parish council for its support for the voter referendum, adding the approval sends a strong message that the final decision must be left to the people of Tangipahoa Parish, according to the issued press release.

“Since beginning this process, we have wanted the citizens of Tangipahoa to remain actively engaged and ultimately approve of this economic development opportunity before we move forward,” Stevens said. “Today’s overwhelming majority vote is another major step in giving the people a voice in this decision, and we look forward to working with them and providing all the information they need to make an informed final decision.”

Last week, Peninsula Pacific representatives unveiled the newly proposed renderings and amenities for the $100 million development.

Included in the proposed plans are an indoor and outdoor events center, conference center, oyster bar, upscale dining area and a farmer’s market buffet.

