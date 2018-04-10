Woman strikes JPSO vehicle in chase

An accident has blocked the I-10 exit ramp to South Carrolton after a woman struck a Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office vehicle during a chase.

According to Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Glen Boyd, a woman struck the unit during a car chase into New Orleans Tuesday.

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said the deputy is okay. Lopinto said the Levee District is handling the case.

According to Boyd, an East Jefferson Levee District police officer tried to stop a woman driving a red vehicle for a traffic violation near Causeway Boulevard in Metairie.

Boyd said the woman did not pull over, but instead drove off and headed for the interstate.

Boyd said the woman hit the deputy's SUV which caused the vehicle to flip on to its side.

The suspect is handcuffed on the ground behind the red SUV, NOLA.com reports. Her name was not immediately available.

The exit ramp from I-10 East to South Carrollton Avenue is closed due to an accident. — KColeman (@KColemanFox8) April 10, 2018

