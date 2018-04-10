Draft profile: South Dakota State TE Dallas Goedert - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

Draft profile: South Dakota State TE Dallas Goedert

Written by: Sean Fazende, Sports Reporter
Dallas Goedert could be the next Jimmy Graham for the Saints. Source: South Dakota State
We begin with a player that's been slotted to the Saints for quite some time. In fact, he's been my selection in both of my mock drafts.

He's South Dakota State tight end, Dallas Goedert. A pass-catching tight end,who dominated last season with 72 catches for 1,111 yards and seven touchdowns in his senior season. He head 92 catches, and 11 touchdowns his junior season.

Even with the signing of Ben Watson, the Saints should still be in the market for a legitimate downfield, pass-catching tight end. Goedert fits this to a 'T." He can get down the seam for big gains, and take over in the red zone.

The knock on Goedert is his blocking. True he's below average in this category, but the Saints won't be taking him for his blocking. They'll take him for his receiving ability. The Saints haven't had an explosive tight end since Jimmy Graham. With Drew Brees as his quarterback, perhaps Goedert can be that player.

To further the Graham comparison even more, Goedert was actually thought to be a basketball prospect in high school. It's a big reason why he had to walk-on to play football at South Dakota State.

