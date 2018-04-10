Draft profile: South Dakota State TE Dallas Goedert

For the first time since 2015, the New Orleans Pelicans are headed to the playoffs. The Pels beat the Clippers Monday night, 113-100, to clinch their spot in the postseason. The Pelicans hold the fifth-seed in the Western Conference. The Pels finish their regular season Wednesday night at home against the Spurs. If they beat San Antonio, they'll finish the campaign as either the four or five-seed in the West. The Pelicans led by as much as 16 in the first half, then pumped the ...more>>
We begin with a player that's been slotted to the Saints for quite some time. In fact, he's been my selection in both of my mock drafts. He's South Dakota State tight end, Dallas Goedert. A pass-catching tight end,who dominated last season with 72 catches for 1,111 yards and seven touchdowns in his senior season. He head 92 catches, and 11 touchdowns his junior season. Even with the signing of Ben Watson, the Saints should still be in the market for a legitimate downfield, pass...more>>
Alex Box Stadium will be the setting for a weeknight top 25 matchup between No. 19 LSU and No. 25 Louisiana Tech.more>>
The Baby Cakes scored five runs in the first frame, beating the Nashville Sounds, 7-4, for their fourth consecutive victory.more>>
Sean Payton called wide receiver a 'must' position at the NFL Owner's meetings last week. On Friday, he reportedly acted on it. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Saints signed Bears wide receiver Cameron Meredith to an offer sheet. It's reportedly a two-year deal worth up to $10 million. Meredith is a restricted free agent so the Bears can match the offer. Chicago gave Meredith an original round tender. Because Meredith was undrafted the Saints would not have to send the B...more>>
