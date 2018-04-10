Bogalusa man sentenced to 20 years for sex crimes against child

A Bogalusa man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for sex crimes against a child.

According to District Attorney Warren Montgomery, Carl Rogers, 67, of Bogalusa, pleaded guilty Monday to forcible rape of a 6-year-old girl.

District Judge Alan Zaunbrecher sentenced Rogers to 20 years in prison without the benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence and lifetime registration as a sex offender, according to the report.

The victim, who is now 11, disclosed the rape during a counseling session at the Bogalusa Mental Health Clinic in 2014.

According to Montgomery, the victim said that when she was 6-years-old, Rogers touched her body inappropriately, kissed her, and forced oral sex on her.

In a statement to law enforcement officials, Rogers admitted to sexual contact with the victim but claimed the child was the aggressor, according to the report.

The Bogalusa Police Department investigated the case.

Assistant District Attorneys Jay Adair and Elizabeth Authement prosecuted it.

The victim’s mother was contacted before the plea was accepted, and she agreed to the terms.

