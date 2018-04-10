Know before you go: Parking restrictions for Saturday's St. Bernard Irish Italian Islenos Parade

Get ready to catch cabbage, lemons, potatoes, carrots and lots of fruits and vegetables this weekend in Chalmette.

The St. Bernard Irish Italian Islenos Community parade hits the streets at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Before you go, you need to know where to park. St. Bernard Parish leaders warn the public against blocking any fire lanes, rights-of-ways or parking too close to corners. Any obstructions will be removed.

Parish President Guy McInnis also said the public cannot partition the neutral ground with ropes, tape or stakes leading up to parade day.

Inspectors will be monitoring the parade route and will take action against any violations. The St. Bernard Sheriff's Department will be monitoring parking along the parade route and enforce safety regulations.

This year's parade will feature 47 floats, more than 1,500 riders and nearly 500,000 pounds of produce. Click here for more info.

The legendary, and recently retired, "Voice of the Saints" Jim Henderson will serve as the parade's Grand Marshal.

