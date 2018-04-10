Mayor-elect Cantrell to cooperate with attorney general's investigation

A court document was released Tuesday that shows Mayor-elect Latoya Cantrell filed a motion to withdraw and release subpoenaed materials related to her personal and campaign banking information.

Cantrell and her legal team have agreed to cooperate with the state attorney general’s office as they investigate how she used her city-issued credit card when she was on the New Orleans City Council.

The paperwork shows that the state and Cantrell have agreed that if the court releases the bank records, Cantrell will allow the state to review the materials at her attorney's office.

The attorney general is handling an anonymous criminal complaint against Cantrell that came after her runoff opponent gave the media public records showing thousands of dollars in questionable purchases made with Cantrell’s city credit card. Records show Cantrell purchased turkeys, hens, other meals, beverages and even feminine products with her card.

Days before she qualified for the mayor’s race, she reimbursed the city $4,400 and insists she did nothing wrong.

