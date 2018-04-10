Mayor-elect Cantrell to cooperate with attorney general's investigation

Police said they got a call about a mental disturbance at the home, and when they arrived two women told them a man was barricaded inside the house.more>>
FOX 8 and Chief Investigative Reporter Lee Zurik have been announced as finalists for the George Foster Peabody Award, one of the most prestigious awards for broadcast, electronic media and storytelling.more>>
A court document was released Tuesday that shows Mayor-elect Latoya Cantrell filed a motion to withdraw and release subpoenaed materials related to her personal and campaign banking information.more>>
A proposed casino in Tangipahoa Parish is one step closer to reality.more>>
A Bogalusa man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for sex crimes against a child.more>>
The husband of the woman killed in the March 27 house explosion in Tech Terrace shared his memories of the event that killed his wife, as he and his attorney announced a wrongful death lawsuit on Monday.more>>
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify in front of a Senate committee at 2 p.m. Tuesday to answer questions on how the data 87 million users was compromised. Here's what you need to know.more>>
Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple.more>>
Family members and friends describe the 28-year-old as “sweet” and “tender,” saying she died far too soon.more>>
The perfectly healthy man learned an important lesson: Eat this pepper at your own risk. They are deadly hot.more>>
A new batch of warrants, and another round of victims are now linked to a former New Hanover County High School science teacher fired in February for sex crimes against students.more>>
After privately assuring senators that his company will do better, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is undergoing a two-day congressional inquisition that will be very public.more>>
President Donald Trump's homeland security adviser is resigning in latest White House departure.more>>
A family is searching for answers after two infant sisters were sent to the hospital with serious injuries.more>>
Adults dropped girls from the balcony to bystanders below as the flames consumed the dance studio and the balcony they were standing on.more>>
