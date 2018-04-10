Court records: Teen accused of trying to carjack trooper has arrests dating back to age 12

The 13-year-old accused of trying to carjack a state trooper April 5 appeared Tuesday (April 10) before a juvenile court judge.

The judge determined there was probable cause for the teen's arrest and set his bond at $120,000. If the teen is able to bond out, he'll be placed on house arrest and will not be allowed to go to school.

According to court records, at the time of the attempted carjacking, the teen was wanted for simple burglary and for removing an ankle monitor. He had previously been arrested for counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and two counts of robbery.

The 13-year-old was reported as a runaway in March - 14 days before the alleged carjacking attempt.

According to the arrest warrant obtained by FOX 8, the state trooper was conducting a covert drug operation near Broadway and Green streets when the teen opened the driver’s side door and entered the unmarked police vehicle.

The trooper fired a shot at the teen but did not hit him. He was later found hiding in the backyard of a nearby home and taken into custody.

The arrest warrant contains the teen's handwritten statement about what unfolded. It says:

"i was riding with some dudes from the 3rd ward one dudes name was james i think, i heard of it before i was in the car he was driving and he had a friend in the car. I didn't get his name but they were driving checkin cars i was in the back seat and all i heard was gunshots and i hoped out the car and they fleed the scene"

