Myles Brennan breaks down a 'close' battle for starting QB spot at LSU

Written by: Garland Gillen, Sports Managing Editor
Myles Brennan is in a three-man race to start LSU's opener against Miami (FL). Source: Mark Lagrange Myles Brennan is in a three-man race to start LSU's opener against Miami (FL). Source: Mark Lagrange
Myles Brennan stepped on the LSU campus less than a year ago from St. Stanislaus, and learned very quickly he needed to change his game and his body.

"Definitely the speed of the game changes a lot. In high school, you could fit a throw into a window and maybe now you can’t fit that window. Take what the defense gives you and go play-by-play," said LSU QB Myles Brennan.

Right now Brennan is at 195 pounds, but has a goal of 210-215.

"I’m on an insane meal plan. I come in here early in the morning and get breakfast and shake. I’m eating six to seven meals a day," said Brennan.

Brennan was the backup in 2017 to Danny Etling, now he's in a three-horse race with Lowell Narcisse and Justin McMillan for the starting job.

"It’s just as close. The quarterback room, we’re competing every day, pushing each other as hard as we can. The quarterback room is open. For us, we’re all buddies, all teammates. When we go out there and perform, we’re trying to make each other better and learn from each other’s mistakes," said Brennan.

Brennan has an advantage with playing time in 2017, and that could go a long way in determining the starter for their matchup with Miami (FL) Labor Day weekend in North Texas.

"I feel like it was very important, to go in there and get the butterflies out of the way. It’s a completely different stage than high school. At the end of the day, it’s just a game, same field, doing what I’m doing my whole life," said Brennan.

