Myles Brennan breaks down a 'close' battle for starting QB spot at LSU

President Donald Trump is praising the University of Alabama football team for their latest championship season.more>>
Myles Brennan stepped on the LSU campus less than a year ago from St. Stanislaus, and learned very quickly he needed to change his game and his body. "Definitely the speed of the game changes a lot. In high school, you could fit a throw into a window and maybe now you can’t fit that window. Take what the defense gives you and go play-by-play," said LSU QB Myles Brennan. Right now Brennan is at 195 pounds, but has a goal of 210-215. "I’m on an insane ...more>>
For the first time since 2015, the New Orleans Pelicans are headed to the playoffs. The Pels beat the Clippers Monday night, 113-100, to clinch their spot in the postseason. The Pelicans hold the fifth-seed in the Western Conference. The Pels finish their regular season Wednesday night at home against the Spurs. If they beat San Antonio, they'll finish the campaign as either the four or five-seed in the West. The Pelicans led by as much as 16 in the first half, then pumped the ...more>>
We begin with a player that's been slotted to the Saints for quite some time. In fact, he's been my selection in both of my mock drafts. He's South Dakota State tight end, Dallas Goedert. A pass-catching tight end,who dominated last season with 72 catches for 1,111 yards and seven touchdowns in his senior season. He head 92 catches, and 11 touchdowns his junior season. Even with the signing of Ben Watson, the Saints should still be in the market for a legitimate downfield, pass...more>>
Alex Box Stadium will be the setting for a weeknight top 25 matchup between No. 19 LSU and No. 25 Louisiana Tech.more>>
