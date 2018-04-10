VIDEO: Man beats, carjacks victim in Mid-City

Officers believe a red Impala blocked the victim before he was yanked out of the vehicle. (Source: NOPD)

The NOPD says this man was unarmed when he carjacked his victim (Source: NOPD)

A witness captured dramatic video of an unarmed carjacking in Mid-City. New Orleans police hope the public will recognize the perpetrator.

The incident happened on Saturday at the intersection of Banks and S. Hennessey streets.

The victim told police that he was driving his gold Toyota Camry when a red Chevrolet Impala cut in front of him.

The perpetrator exited the passenger side of the red Impala, approached the victim’s vehicle and began punching the victim several times with a closed fist, before pulling the victim out of the vehicle.

The man then entered the victim’s vehicle and fled the scene. The victim’s vehicle was later recovered near the intersection of South Murat St. and Cleveland Ave.

The red Chevrolet Impala was further described as having an unknown license plate and damage to its front passenger side fender, near the headlight.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Third District detectives at 504-658-6030 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.