Tulane staff member, students named as victims in teen crime spree

Three teenagers arrested Monday, who are suspected of more than a dozen armed robberies, are connected to the armed robbery of a Tulane University staff member and four students, campus police said.

The staff member was robbed on March 31 in the 1000 of Bordeaux and the students were robbed on April 6 at the intersection of Freret and Joseph.

Based on information developed through investigation NOPD detectives located a vehicle matching the one used in several of the reported incidents.

Working with area law enforcement partners, NOPD arrested James Warrick, Roy Cross, and a juvenile suspect, Tulane police said. During the arrest, several items of evidence connected to the reported crimes were recovered.

This investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information related to these incidents is asked to contact the New Orleans Police Department.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.