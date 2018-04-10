Officers arrest man suspected of robbing bank in Metairie

The FBI and JPSO arrested Stephen Scott on suspicion of robbing a bank in Metairie. (Source: FOX 8)

The FBI and Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of robbing a Metairie bank on Monday.

Investigators said Stephen Scott entered the First American Bank and Trust in the 1800 block of Veterans Blvd. around 3:40 p.m.

He allegedly approached a teller, demanded money and fled the scene.

Scott was taken into custody on Tuesday around 10 a.m. in the New Orleans area and taken to jail to be processed.

