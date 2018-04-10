Officers arrest man suspected of robbing bank in Metairie

Police said they got a call about a mental disturbance at the home, and when they arrived two women told them a man was barricaded inside the house.more>>
Police said they got a call about a mental disturbance at the home, and when they arrived two women told them a man was barricaded inside the house.more>>
New Orleans police have arrested two juveniles for an incident in which a woman was fired upon as she was unloading groceries from her SUV in Lakeview.more>>
New Orleans police have arrested two juveniles for an incident in which a woman was fired upon as she was unloading groceries from her SUV in Lakeview.more>>
St. Charles Parish President Larry Cochran is out of the intensive care unit following a motorcycle crash.. A parish spokesperson said that Cochran was moved to another area of University Medical Center in New Orleans, to now undergo physical therapy.more>>
St. Charles Parish President Larry Cochran is out of the intensive care unit following a motorcycle crash.. A parish spokesperson said that Cochran was moved to another area of University Medical Center in New Orleans, to now undergo physical therapy.more>>
Your neighborhood impacts your risk of suffering from mosquito bites.more>>
Your neighborhood impacts your risk of suffering from mosquito bites.more>>
City and state health officials are working to track down anyone who may have come into contact with a measles carrier from the United Kingdom now being treated at a New Orleans hospital. It's the first reported case of measles in Louisiana in 10 years.more>>
City and state health officials are working to track down anyone who may have come into contact with a measles carrier from the United Kingdom now being treated at a New Orleans hospital. It's the first reported case of measles in Louisiana in 10 years.more>>
Family members and friends describe the 28-year-old as “sweet” and “tender,” saying she died far too soon.more>>
Family members and friends describe the 28-year-old as “sweet” and “tender,” saying she died far too soon.more>>
A new batch of warrants, and another round of victims are now linked to a former New Hanover County High School science teacher fired in February for sex crimes against students.more>>
A new batch of warrants, and another round of victims are now linked to a former New Hanover County High School science teacher fired in February for sex crimes against students.more>>
Two people have been charged with murder in Brunswick County.more>>
Two people have been charged with murder in Brunswick County.more>>
Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple.more>>
Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple.more>>
The bill is highly controversial and drew the ire of teachers all over the state.more>>
The bill is highly controversial and drew the ire of teachers all over the state.more>>
The husband of the woman killed in the March 27 house explosion in Tech Terrace shared his memories of the event that killed his wife, as he and his attorney announced a wrongful death lawsuit on Monday.more>>
The husband of the woman killed in the March 27 house explosion in Tech Terrace shared his memories of the event that killed his wife, as he and his attorney announced a wrongful death lawsuit on Monday.more>>
A family is searching for answers after two infant sisters were sent to the hospital with serious injuries.more>>
A family is searching for answers after two infant sisters were sent to the hospital with serious injuries.more>>
The perfectly healthy man learned an important lesson: Eat this pepper at your own risk. They are deadly hot.more>>
The perfectly healthy man learned an important lesson: Eat this pepper at your own risk. They are deadly hot.more>>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.more>>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.more>>
After privately assuring senators that his company will do better, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is undergoing a two-day congressional inquisition that will be very public.more>>
After privately assuring senators that his company will do better, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is undergoing a two-day congressional inquisition that will be very public.more>>