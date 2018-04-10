St. Charles Parish President Larry Cochran out of ICU

St. Charles Parish President Larry Cochran is out of the intensive care unit following a motorcycle crash.

A parish spokesperson said that Cochran was moved to another area of University Medical Center in New Orleans to undergo physical therapy.

According to St. Charles Parish deputies, the crash happened April 3 at around 7:40 p.m. in the 100 block of Oaklawn Ridge Drive in St. Rose.

Deputies said he was teaching his daughter, Madison Cochran, to drive the motorcycle, when Madison lost control of the vehicle.

Both Cochran and his daughter were thrown from the motorcycle. Police say Madison suffered minor injuries and was treated and released from the hospital. Larry suffered more severe injuries.

Madison Cochran was issued a traffic citation for careless operation of a motored vehicle, no motorcycle endorsement, no safety helmet in use, and no proof of insurance.

Larry Cochran was issued a traffic citation for not using a safety helmet.

