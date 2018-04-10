Neighborhoods impact mosquito bite risk - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

Neighborhoods impact mosquito bite risk

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Researchers spent two years in Baltimore, Maryland analyzing DNA from mosquito stomachs. (Source: FOX 8 graphic) Researchers spent two years in Baltimore, Maryland analyzing DNA from mosquito stomachs. (Source: FOX 8 graphic)
Your neighborhood impacts your risk of suffering from mosquito bites. 

Researchers spent two years in Baltimore, Maryland analyzing DNA from mosquito stomachs. They found mosquitoes were most abundant in low-income neighborhoods. At the same time, those bugs appeared to prefer biting rats over people. While there were fewer mosquitoes in higher-income neighborhoods, the bugs there appeared to use humans more as a food source. Overall, the researchers estimate middle income neighborhoods are probably where most people suffer bites.

You can read more about their study in the journal Parasites and Vectors

