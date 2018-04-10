Neighborhoods impact mosquito bite risk

Your neighborhood impacts your risk of suffering from mosquito bites.

Researchers spent two years in Baltimore, Maryland analyzing DNA from mosquito stomachs. They found mosquitoes were most abundant in low-income neighborhoods. At the same time, those bugs appeared to prefer biting rats over people. While there were fewer mosquitoes in higher-income neighborhoods, the bugs there appeared to use humans more as a food source. Overall, the researchers estimate middle income neighborhoods are probably where most people suffer bites.

You can read more about their study in the journal Parasites and Vectors.

