Sen. John Kennedy questioned Facebook CEO; some local users concerned

Police said they got a call about a mental disturbance at the home, and when they arrived two women told them a man was barricaded inside the house.more>>
Police said they got a call about a mental disturbance at the home, and when they arrived two women told them a man was barricaded inside the house.more>>
The Legislature on Tuesday continued a pattern of mixed action on proposals to combat gun violence, as the Senate rejected a bill to raise the legal age of assault weapons while a Senate committee approved a bill to ban bump stocks on semi-automatic weapons.more>>
The Legislature on Tuesday continued a pattern of mixed action on proposals to combat gun violence, as the Senate rejected a bill to raise the legal age of assault weapons while a Senate committee approved a bill to ban bump stocks on semi-automatic weapons.more>>
U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, R-Louisiana was among the senators who got to question Facebook Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg Tuesday afternoon in the wake of the data collection scandal.more>>
U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, R-Louisiana was among the senators who got to question Facebook Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg Tuesday afternoon in the wake of the data collection scandal.more>>
New Orleans police have arrested two juveniles for an incident in which a woman was fired upon as she was unloading groceries from her SUV in Lakeview.more>>
New Orleans police have arrested two juveniles for an incident in which a woman was fired upon as she was unloading groceries from her SUV in Lakeview.more>>
St. Charles Parish President Larry Cochran is out of the intensive care unit following a motorcycle crash.. A parish spokesperson said that Cochran was moved to another area of University Medical Center in New Orleans, to now undergo physical therapy.more>>
St. Charles Parish President Larry Cochran is out of the intensive care unit following a motorcycle crash.. A parish spokesperson said that Cochran was moved to another area of University Medical Center in New Orleans, to now undergo physical therapy.more>>
Family members and friends describe the 28-year-old as “sweet” and “tender,” saying she died far too soon.more>>
Family members and friends describe the 28-year-old as “sweet” and “tender,” saying she died far too soon.more>>
Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple.more>>
Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple.more>>
Two people have been charged with murder in Brunswick County.more>>
Two people have been charged with murder in Brunswick County.more>>
The husband of the woman killed in the March 27 house explosion in Tech Terrace shared his memories of the event that killed his wife, as he and his attorney announced a wrongful death lawsuit on Monday.more>>
The husband of the woman killed in the March 27 house explosion in Tech Terrace shared his memories of the event that killed his wife, as he and his attorney announced a wrongful death lawsuit on Monday.more>>
A new batch of warrants, and another round of victims are now linked to a former New Hanover County High School science teacher fired in February for sex crimes against students.more>>
A new batch of warrants, and another round of victims are now linked to a former New Hanover County High School science teacher fired in February for sex crimes against students.more>>
The perfectly healthy man learned an important lesson: Eat this pepper at your own risk. They are deadly hot.more>>
The perfectly healthy man learned an important lesson: Eat this pepper at your own risk. They are deadly hot.more>>
The bill is highly controversial and drew the ire of teachers all over the state.more>>
The bill is highly controversial and drew the ire of teachers all over the state.more>>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.more>>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.more>>
The Best Places to Live rankings are based on affordability, job prospects and quality of life.more>>
The Best Places to Live rankings are based on affordability, job prospects and quality of life.more>>
Chesterfield Police Chief Colonel Jeffrey Katz is warning parents to pay attention to whats behind their kids phone screens. He listed 10 apps teens are using that parents should know about.more>>
Chesterfield Police Chief Colonel Jeffrey Katz is warning parents to pay attention to whats behind their kids phone screens. He listed 10 apps teens are using that parents should know about.more>>