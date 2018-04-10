NOPD: Two 15-year-olds arrested for firing gun at woman in Lakeview

NOPD: Two 15-year-olds arrested for firing gun at woman in Lakev - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

New Orleans police have arrested two juveniles for an incident in which a woman was fired upon as she was unloading groceries from her SUV in Lakeview.

Police booked two 15-year-olds for aggravated assault in connection with the case, which was caught on video in March.

The victim said she found a group of people rummaging through her vehicle and yelled at them to stop. When she did, she said a gun was fired in her direction.

No one was injured.

