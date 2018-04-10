Mayor-elect Latoya Cantrell will cooperate with AG investigation

Mayor-Elect Latoya Cantrell rushed away from our camera when we tried to ask her about the newest development in the investigation into her use of a city-issued credit card.

Cantrell will now cooperate with the State Attorney General Jeff Landry as he looks into her use of that credit card for the New Orleans City Council. We caught up with her after she spoke at a conference at the Sheraton Hotel Tuesday night. But, it was clear she didn't want to stop to answer our questions.

Reporter: "Do you have any comment about today's agreement with the Attorney General's office?"

Cantrell: "I haven't seen anything today."

According to court documents, Cantrell and the AG's office reached an agreement involving her personal and campaign banking information. That agreement says if the court releases those records, Cantrell will allow the state to review them at her attorney's office.

"The attorney wants to still have some control. They don't want her private records out there, and I just think it's a better way to kind of control what is going on in your case," said FOX 8 legal analyst Joe Raspanti.

Those court documents also show Cantrell's legal team moved to quash subpoenas obtained by the state for her financial records back in November. But the mayor-elect recently filed a motion to withdraw and release that subpoenaed material.

"They must have gotten something for the agreement that was put forth today. Not sure what that is, but it sure seems like they're cooling off a little bit and it's not a white-hot fight like it used to be," Raspanti said.

This, after public records obtained by FOX 8 showed Cantrell made questionable purchases on her city-issued credit card. She paid back more than $4,000 to the city just days before she qualified for the mayor's race.

"Theoretically, she could be looking at a felony charge or charges regarding the misuse, malfeasance of the funds that she had as a council person that she used for her own private needs, and that's illegal, but that's what her exposure was and still is technically," Raspanti said.

Cantrell has maintained she did nothing wrong. And, when it comes to the latest development in the AG's investigation, she had this to say: "We've always been cooperating."

We reached out to Cantrell's legal team Tuesday, but they have not returned our request for comment.

