Mayor-elect Latoya Cantrell will cooperate with AG investigation

Police said they got a call about a mental disturbance at the home, and when they arrived two women told them a man was barricaded inside the house.more>>
Mayor-Elect Latoya Cantrell rushes away from our camera when we tried to ask her about the newest development in the investigation into her use of a city-issued credit card. .more>>
Jefferson Parish sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help in identifying a man wanted for the armed robbery of a Boost Mobile store in Harvey.more>>
The Legislature on Tuesday continued a pattern of mixed action on proposals to combat gun violence, as the Senate rejected a bill to raise the legal age of assault weapons while a Senate committee approved a bill to ban bump stocks on semi-automatic weapons.more>>
U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, R-Louisiana was among the senators who got to question Facebook Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg Tuesday afternoon in the wake of the data collection scandal.more>>
Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple.more>>
Family members and friends describe the 28-year-old as “sweet” and “tender,” saying she died far too soon.more>>
The husband of the woman killed in the March 27 house explosion in Tech Terrace shared his memories of the event that killed his wife, as he and his attorney announced a wrongful death lawsuit on Monday.more>>
Chesterfield Police Chief Colonel Jeffrey Katz is warning parents to pay attention to whats behind their kids phone screens. He listed 10 apps teens are using that parents should know about.more>>
A family is searching for answers after two infant sisters were sent to the hospital with serious injuries.more>>
Two people have been charged with murder in Brunswick County.more>>
A University of Tennessee-Chattanooga student posted a graduation photo over the weekend displaying her handgun and a pink "Women for Trump" t-shirt.more>>
A new batch of warrants, and another round of victims are now linked to a former New Hanover County High School science teacher fired in February for sex crimes against students.more>>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.more>>
The personal attorney for Sumter County District Attorney Plez Hardin confirms Hardin was the subject of a federal investigation when he died Sunday.more>>
