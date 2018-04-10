JPSO seeks ID of Boost Mobile robbery suspect

Jefferson Parish sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help in identifying a man wanted for the armed robbery of a Boost Mobile store in Harvey.

The incident happened Monday at about 12:45 p.m. in the 1100 block of Manhattan Boulevard.

Once inside the business, the suspect produced a gun and forced the victim to open both cash registers. He then fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

An image of the suspect was obtained from the store's video surveillance.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact the JPSO Robbery Section at 504-364-5300 or Crimestoppers.

