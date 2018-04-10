Jazz crush Warriors, Pels lose shot at homecourt in 1st rd. of t - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

Jazz crush Warriors, Pels lose shot at homecourt in 1st rd. of the playoffs

Written by: Garland Gillen, Sports Managing Editor
Alvin Gentry and the Pelicans host the Spurs Wednesday night. Source: N.O. Pelicans
The Utah Jazz crushed the Warriors, 119-79, which eliminates the Pels from homecourt in the first round of the playoffs. The Pelicans will be a 5-8 seed in the Western Conference playoffs, and start on the road.

If the Pelicans beat San Antonio Wednesday, they would get the 5-seed.

If OKC loses to Memphis, and New Orleans loses, whoever wins the Nuggets-Timberwolves is the 6-seed, and Pels would get 7 and meet Golden State.

If New Orleans loses on Wednesday, they could drop to No. 8 in the standings, and face the Houston Rockets in the first round of the playoffs. The Thunder will also need to beat the lowly Grizzlies for this scenario.

