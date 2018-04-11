Lawsuits filed to challenge Entergy's gas-powered plant in NOE

The Alliance for Affordable Energy, Deep South Center for Environmental Justice, Earthjustice, Sierra Club and 350 New Orleans filed two legal actions on Monday: an appeal of the New Orleans City Council’s approval of Entergy’s gas plant in Louisiana District Court and a petition to City Council requesting a “rehearing” to reconsider the March 8 Council decision.

The opponents filed the lawsuits challenging the city council's vote to build it.

One suit claimed the council committee's vote on Feb. 21 violated the state's open meetings law because security guards refused to let dozens of protesters into the meeting.

The second lawsuit challenges the validity of Entergy's power plant proposal.

The New Orleans City Council voted 6-to-1 to allow Entergy to build a new $210 million gas-fired power generating plant in New Orleans East, despite hours of public comment, much of it against the proposal.

Two years ago the utility closed its Michoud Power Plant in New Orleans East. The new plant would be built on that site.

