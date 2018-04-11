Bruce: Enjoy nice Spring weather for the next few days

Mobile user? Watch the latest FOX 8 broadcast here. You can also see our DVR option.

Expect sunny conditions to mostly clear nights for the next couple of days with high pressure remaining in control both at the surface and in the mid and upper levels. Temperatures will be comfortable as well with nights cool in the low 50s and 40s and daytime highs making it into the 70s today and 80s Thursday and Friday.

Unfortunately our next big weather system to impact the region looks to come Friday night into Saturday just in time for French Quarter Fest. We could be talking about another severe weather episode with this front. The timing and details this far out can certainly change between now and then.

