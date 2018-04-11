Report: Walgreens employees bought more than $26,000 in gift cards with fake coupons

Kewanta Young, left, and Fanny Kelley are Walgreens employees arrested and accused in a scheme to use fake coupons to buy more than $26,000 worth of prepaid gift cards, authorities said. Source: NOLA.com

Two employees of a Harvey Walgreens have been arrested after they were accused of buying tens of thousands of dollars in gift cards using forged coupons, according to a report by our partners NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune.

Kewanta Young, 35, of Avondale, was booked Friday with theft valued over $26,000 and five counts of computer fraud, according to the report.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office investigators arrested Fanny Kelley, 40, of Harvey, on Feb. 21 and booked her with theft valued under $4,999 and five counts of computer fraud, according to the report.

Young and Kelley worked as shift leaders at the Walgreens located at 1544 Manhattan Blvd.

According to the report, Walgreens officials performed an audit at the location earlier this year and discovered an unusually large number of prepaid gift cards had been bought using Catalina coupons.

NOLA.com reports that the coupons used were forgeries that allowed the suspects to receive $15 off any item in the store.

Young and Kelley are accused of cooperating with a third suspect, a female customer who came into the store and conducted multiple transactions per day, handing over several coupons during each transaction.

Young and the third suspect are accused of buying $10,000 worth of gift cards using the coupons in a single day in February, according to the Sheriff's Office, according to the report.

For more on this report, click here.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.