Archdiocese cancels classes at Algiers school after early morning break-in

Police said they got a call about a mental disturbance at the home, and when they arrived two women told them a man was barricaded inside the house.more>>
A Slidell father has been charged with child abuse after his infant son was found with severe injuries while in his care.more>>
The Archdiocese of New Orleans canceled classes Wednesday for one of its schools because of an early-morning break-in on campus.more>>
Authorities have arrested two employees of a Harvey Walgreens accused of buying tens of thousands of dollars in gift cards using forged coupons.more>>
The latest weather forecast from Your Weather Authority.more>>
The little girl bravely confronted the suspect, as the woman drove the two kids toward the Mexican border.more>>
Shocking video at a high school basketball tournament in Savannah over the weekend appears to show a referee getting attacked.more>>
Ryan was elected to Congress as a representative of Wisconsin's 1st District in 1999 and was elected Speaker of the House in 2015. He lost a bid to be vice president in 2012.more>>
Two people have been charged with murder in Brunswick County.more>>
Chesterfield Police Chief Colonel Jeffrey Katz is warning parents to pay attention to whats behind their kids phone screens. He listed 10 apps teens are using that parents should know about.more>>
An East Texas nurse has been arrested on a murder charge. And KSLA News 12 has confirmed that he is the same man who's nursing license has been temporarily suspended.more>>
Boehner and former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld will become members of the board of Acreage Holdings.more>>
After a tough day before the Senate Tuesday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will wrap up his two-day trip to Capitol Hill on Wednesday with testimony before a House committee.more>>
Many Kentucky teachers are worried about what lies ahead now that Gov. Matt Bevin has signed the state's pension reform bill into law.more>>
After a three week investigation, Hoover police officers arrested the founder of Acton Bowen Outreach Ministries Tuesday afternoon on child molestation charges.more>>
