Archdiocese cancels classes at Algiers school after early morning break-in

An early morning break-in forced the archdiocese to cancel classes at St. Andrew the Apostle. (FOX 8)

The Archdiocese of New Orleans canceled classes Wednesday for one of its schools because of an early-morning break-in on campus.

The crime scene at St. Andrew the Apostle in Algiers was still active at 9 a.m.

There is very little information that can be shared about the incident at this time, according to an archdiocese spokesperson. No one was hurt in this incident.

Parents were notified through school communications and have been asked to be aware that there may be additional announcements concerning the school schedule coming out later in the day.