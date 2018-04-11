Slidell father charged with child abuse after deputy finds toddler bubbling at the mouth

A Slidell father has been charged with child abuse after his infant son was found with severe injuries while in his care.

According to a news release issued by the Slidell Police Department, around 6 p.m. Tuesday St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the residence at 4141 Walnut Street.

Tremaine Hopkins called to report that his 3-month-old was unresponsive.

When the responding deputy arrived, the infant was found on a bed "bubbling at the mouth," struggling to breathe, according to the report.

The baby was transported via ambulance to a Southshore hospital, where he remains, in stable condition.

Hopkins told police he was caring for the child while the baby’s mother was at work.

Police said the story he told the deputies was inconsistent with the injuries the child sustained.

Hopkins was arrested and charged with second-degree cruelty to a juvenile and was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail.

This is an ongoing investigation, and no additional information is available at this time. The state Department of Child and Family Services has been notified.

