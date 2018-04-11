Chef John Folse: Grand Coteau Chocolate Pecan Pie

The Academy of the Sacred Heart at Grand Coteau has been an important part of Acadiana since the early 1800s. Over the past 200 years, thousands of young women have walked through the halls of this great institution. This pecan pie is usually served here on special holidays, and the pecans used in the dish are actually harvested from the very trees growing on and around the Academy grounds.

Prep Time: 1 Hour

Yields: 8 Servings

Ingredients:

½ cup semi-sweet reduced-fat chocolate chips

1 cup chopped pecans

½ cup sugar

¼ tsp salt

1¼ cups dark corn syrup

¼ cup lite margarine, cut into small pieces

¾ cup egg substitute

1½ tsps vanilla

½ cup Grape Nuts cereal

1 (9-inch) unbaked pie shell

Method:

Preheat the oven to 350°F. In a small saucepan, combine sugar, salt and corn syrup. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly until sugar dissolves. After sugar is completely melted, remove from heat and add margarine, one piece at a time, until melted. Add egg substitute, vanilla, pecans and Grape Nuts, stirring constantly. Fold in chocolate. Pour mixture into pie shell. It is recommended to place the pie pan on a cookie sheet to catch any spills. Bake 45–50 minutes. Remove from oven and allow to cool thoroughly on a wire rack.