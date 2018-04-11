Chef John Folse: Grand Coteau Chocolate Pecan Pie

Police said they got a call about a mental disturbance at the home, and when they arrived two women told them a man was barricaded inside the house.more>>
Police said they got a call about a mental disturbance at the home, and when they arrived two women told them a man was barricaded inside the house.more>>
The Academy of the Sacred Heart at Grand Coteau has been an important part of Acadiana since the early 1800s. Over the past 200 years, thousands of young women have walked through the halls of this great institution. This pecan pie is usually served here on special holidays, and the pecans used in the dish are actually harvested from the very trees growing on and around the Academy grounds.more>>
The Academy of the Sacred Heart at Grand Coteau has been an important part of Acadiana since the early 1800s. Over the past 200 years, thousands of young women have walked through the halls of this great institution. This pecan pie is usually served here on special holidays, and the pecans used in the dish are actually harvested from the very trees growing on and around the Academy grounds.more>>
A Slidell father has been charged with child abuse after his infant son was found with severe injuries while in his care.more>>
A Slidell father has been charged with child abuse after his infant son was found with severe injuries while in his care.more>>
The Archdiocese of New Orleans canceled classes Wednesday for one of its schools because of an early-morning break-in on campus.more>>
The Archdiocese of New Orleans canceled classes Wednesday for one of its schools because of an early-morning break-in on campus.more>>
Authorities have arrested two employees of a Harvey Walgreens accused of buying tens of thousands of dollars in gift cards using forged coupons.more>>
Authorities have arrested two employees of a Harvey Walgreens accused of buying tens of thousands of dollars in gift cards using forged coupons.more>>
An East Texas nurse has been arrested on a murder charge. And KSLA News 12 has confirmed that he is the same man who's nursing license has been temporarily suspended.more>>
An East Texas nurse has been arrested on a murder charge. And KSLA News 12 has confirmed that he is the same man who's nursing license has been temporarily suspended.more>>
The little girl bravely confronted the suspect, as the woman drove the two kids toward the Mexican border.more>>
The little girl bravely confronted the suspect, as the woman drove the two kids toward the Mexican border.more>>
In addition to notifications sent out to billions of Facebook users this week, the social website posted a topic in its Help Center titled, "How can I tell if my info was shared with Cambridge Analytica?"more>>
In addition to notifications sent out to billions of Facebook users this week, the social website posted a topic in its Help Center titled, "How can I tell if my info was shared with Cambridge Analytica?"more>>
Chesterfield Police Chief Colonel Jeffrey Katz is warning parents to pay attention to whats behind their kids phone screens. He listed 10 apps teens are using that parents should know about.more>>
Chesterfield Police Chief Colonel Jeffrey Katz is warning parents to pay attention to whats behind their kids phone screens. He listed 10 apps teens are using that parents should know about.more>>
Two people have been charged with murder in Brunswick County.more>>
Two people have been charged with murder in Brunswick County.more>>
Ryan was elected to Congress as a representative of Wisconsin's 1st District in 1999 and was elected Speaker of the House in 2015. He lost a bid to be vice president in 2012.more>>
Ryan was elected to Congress as a representative of Wisconsin's 1st District in 1999 and was elected Speaker of the House in 2015. He lost a bid to be vice president in 2012.more>>
Shocking video at a high school basketball tournament in Savannah over the weekend appears to show a referee getting attacked.more>>
Shocking video at a high school basketball tournament in Savannah over the weekend appears to show a referee getting attacked.more>>
Environmental Working Group ranks the pesticide contamination of fruits and veggies every year.more>>
Environmental Working Group ranks the pesticide contamination of fruits and veggies every year.more>>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.more>>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.more>>
The head of LSU’s human resources department was placed on leave and retired hours later amid a 9NEWS Investigation.more>>
The head of LSU’s human resources department was placed on leave and retired hours later amid a 9NEWS Investigation.more>>