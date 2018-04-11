Report: Saints land WR Cameron Meredith after Bears decline to m - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

Report: Saints land WR Cameron Meredith after Bears decline to match offer

Written by: Sean Fazende, Sports Reporter
Report: Saints land WR Cameron Meredith (FOX 8 graphic) Report: Saints land WR Cameron Meredith (FOX 8 graphic)
(WVUE) -

Wide receiver Cameron Meredith will join the Saints in 2018, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Saints signed Meredith to a two-year $10 million contract last week; the Bears had five days to match and declined to do so.

Sean Payton called wide receiver a 'must' for his team this offseason. With Meredith, the Saints are getting a big wide receiver (6'3) coming off a torn 
ACL last season. In 2016, Meredith enjoyed his best season with 66 catches, 888 yards and four touchdowns.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.

