Report: Saints land WR Cameron Meredith after Bears decline to match offer

Wide receiver Cameron Meredith will join the Saints in 2018, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Saints signed Meredith to a two-year $10 million contract last week; the Bears had five days to match and declined to do so. Sean Payton called wide receiver a 'must' for his team this offseason. With Meredith, the Saints are getting a big wide receiver (6'3) coming off a torn ACL last season. In 2016, Meredith enjoyed his best season with 66 catches, 888 yards and four touchdown...more>>
Wide receiver Cameron Meredith will join the Saints in 2018, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Saints signed Meredith to a two-year $10 million contract last week; the Bears had five days to match and declined to do so. Sean Payton called wide receiver a 'must' for his team this offseason. With Meredith, the Saints are getting a big wide receiver (6'3) coming off a torn ACL last season. In 2016, Meredith enjoyed his best season with 66 catches, 888 yards and four touchdown...more>>
The Utah Jazz crushed the Warriors, 119-79, which eliminates the Pels from homecourt in the first round of the playoffs. The Pelicans will be a 5-8 seed in the Western Conference playoffs, and start on the road. If the Pelicans beat San Antonio Wednesday, they would get the 5-seed. If OKC loses to Memphis, and New Orleans loses, whoever wins the Nuggets-Timberwolves is the 6-seed, and Pels would get 7 and meet Golden State. If New Orleans loses on Wednesday, they could drop to No. ...more>>
The Utah Jazz crushed the Warriors, 119-79, which eliminates the Pels from homecourt in the first round of the playoffs. The Pelicans will be a 5-8 seed in the Western Conference playoffs, and start on the road. If the Pelicans beat San Antonio Wednesday, they would get the 5-seed. If OKC loses to Memphis, and New Orleans loses, whoever wins the Nuggets-Timberwolves is the 6-seed, and Pels would get 7 and meet Golden State. If New Orleans loses on Wednesday, they could drop to No. ...more>>
Myles Brennan stepped on the LSU campus less than a year ago from St. Stanislaus, and learned very quickly he needed to change his game and his body. "Definitely the speed of the game changes a lot. In high school, you could fit a throw into a window and maybe now you can’t fit that window. Take what the defense gives you and go play-by-play," said LSU QB Myles Brennan. Right now Brennan is at 195 pounds, but has a goal of 210-215. "I’m on an insane ...more>>
Myles Brennan stepped on the LSU campus less than a year ago from St. Stanislaus, and learned very quickly he needed to change his game and his body. "Definitely the speed of the game changes a lot. In high school, you could fit a throw into a window and maybe now you can’t fit that window. Take what the defense gives you and go play-by-play," said LSU QB Myles Brennan. Right now Brennan is at 195 pounds, but has a goal of 210-215. "I’m on an insane ...more>>
No. 19 LSU took a 2-0 lead over No. 25 Louisiana Tech in the sixth inning Tuesday night at Alex Box Stadium and never relinquished it.more>>
No. 19 LSU took a 2-0 lead over No. 25 Louisiana Tech in the sixth inning Tuesday night at Alex Box Stadium and never relinquished it.more>>
President Donald Trump is praising the University of Alabama football team for their latest championship season.more>>
President Donald Trump is praising the University of Alabama football team for their latest championship season.more>>