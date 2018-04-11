Report: Saints land WR Cameron Meredith after Bears decline to match offer

Wide receiver Cameron Meredith will join the Saints in 2018, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Saints signed Meredith to a two-year $10 million contract last week; the Bears had five days to match and declined to do so.

Sean Payton called wide receiver a 'must' for his team this offseason. With Meredith, the Saints are getting a big wide receiver (6'3) coming off a torn

ACL last season. In 2016, Meredith enjoyed his best season with 66 catches, 888 yards and four touchdowns.

