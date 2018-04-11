Nicondra: A couple more rounds of nice weather before storms

Expect sunny conditions to mostly clear nights for the next couple of days with high pressure remaining in control both at the surface and in the mid and upper levels. Temperatures will be comfortable as well with nights cool in the low 50s. Daytime highs will creep up into the 80s Thursday and Friday under the upper ridge.

Unfortunately our next big weather system to impact the region looks to come Friday night into Saturday just in time for French Quarter Fest and the Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival. Rain ahead of the front will be limited, but we could see another round of severe weather. Heavy rain and even stronger storms are likely as it appears the timing will place the heaviest weather over us during the day with plenty of heating and lots of moisture available.

