Ethics board clears troopers involved in travel investigation

Four state troopers were cleared by the state ethics board following an investigation about questionable travel.

Four Louisiana State Troopers who took a detour to the Grand Canyon and Las Vegas on their way to a San Diego conference in 2016 have been cleared by the ethics board of any wrongdoing.

The state ethics board concluded last month that former LSP Col. Mike Edmonson said the troopers could make stops at the destinations as they traveled to the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

“Edmonson was aware of and approved your stops along the northern route. It was also revealed that your superiors within LSP approved your reimbursement and overtime requests,” the board said in a document sent to each of the officers.

The officers submitted reimbursements of $229 for food and $643.73 for hotels. They also charged $1301.76 for overtime hours worked during the trip. The overtime was reimbursed to the Department of Public Safety.

The board has closed the file on the case.

Edmonson at first denied knowing about the sidetracked journey to San Diego, but documents revealed otherwise. He announced his retirement in March 2017.

