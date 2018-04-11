Saints announce 2018 preseason schedule - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

Saints announce 2018 preseason schedule

Written by: Sean Fazende, Sports Reporter
The Saints preseason schedule for the 2018 has officially been released. They'll open at Jacksonville in week one. In week two, the Saints will return home to host Arizona. They're back on the road in week three to face the Los Angeles Chargers on, August 25th. They'll close out the preseason at home against the LA Rams,

Exact dates and times have not been released for the Saints' matchups in weeks one, two and four of the preseason.

Week 1: Saints at Jacksonville

Week 2: Saints vs. Arizona

Week 3: Saints at LA Chargers * August 25th

Week 4: Saints vs LA Rams

