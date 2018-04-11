House Education Committee bills address social media, nutrition, opioid antidote

Police said they got a call about a mental disturbance at the home, and when they arrived two women told them a man was barricaded inside the house.more>>
Police said they got a call about a mental disturbance at the home, and when they arrived two women told them a man was barricaded inside the house.more>>
The Saints preseason schedule for the 2018 has officially been released. They'll open at Jacksonville in week one. In week two, the Saints will return home to host Arizona. They're back on the road in week three to face the Los Angeles Chargers on, August 25th. They'll close out the preseason at home against the LA Rams, Exact dates and times have not been released for the Saints' matchups in weeks one, two and four of the preseason. Week 1: Saints at Jacksonville Week 2: Saints vs...more>>
The Saints preseason schedule for the 2018 has officially been released. They'll open at Jacksonville in week one. In week two, the Saints will return home to host Arizona. They're back on the road in week three to face the Los Angeles Chargers on, August 25th. They'll close out the preseason at home against the LA Rams, Exact dates and times have not been released for the Saints' matchups in weeks one, two and four of the preseason. Week 1: Saints at Jacksonville Week 2: Saints vs...more>>
The House Education Committee on Wednesday unanimously approved three bills that would tell students on how to report dangerous social media posts, align nutrition rules for school snacks with federal standards, and let schools administer opioid antidotes to overdose victims.more>>
The House Education Committee on Wednesday unanimously approved three bills that would tell students on how to report dangerous social media posts, align nutrition rules for school snacks with federal standards, and let schools administer opioid antidotes to overdose victims.more>>
Four Louisiana State Troopers who took a detour to the Grand Canyon and Las Vegas on their way to a San Diego conference in 2016 have been cleared by the ethics board of any wrongdoing.more>>
Four Louisiana State Troopers who took a detour to the Grand Canyon and Las Vegas on their way to a San Diego conference in 2016 have been cleared by the ethics board of any wrongdoing.more>>
Expect sunny conditions to mostly clear nights for the next couple of days with high pressure remaining in control both at the surface and in the mid and upper levels.more>>
Expect sunny conditions to mostly clear nights for the next couple of days with high pressure remaining in control both at the surface and in the mid and upper levels.more>>
Authorities have released more details about their arrest of an East Texas nurse on a murder charge. "We only had one person of interest in this case," Tyler, Texas, police said during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.more>>
Authorities have released more details about their arrest of an East Texas nurse on a murder charge. "We only had one person of interest in this case," Tyler, Texas, police said during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.more>>
Chesterfield Police Chief Colonel Jeffrey Katz is warning parents to pay attention to whats behind their kids phone screens. He listed 10 apps teens are using that parents should know about.more>>
Chesterfield Police Chief Colonel Jeffrey Katz is warning parents to pay attention to whats behind their kids phone screens. He listed 10 apps teens are using that parents should know about.more>>
Champs said she thought she was just taking a photo with her children. She said she didn’t send the photo to anyone, and she credits her story's reach to God.more>>
Champs said she thought she was just taking a photo with her children. She said she didn’t send the photo to anyone, and she credits her story's reach to God.more>>
An East Texas student is looking at criminal charges after she was caught on video pushing a staff member down.more>>
An East Texas student is looking at criminal charges after she was caught on video pushing a staff member down.more>>
An arrest affidavit is providing new details about the arrest of an East Texas nurse accused of murder, alleging he deliberately inserted air into patients' arterial lines.more>>
An arrest affidavit is providing new details about the arrest of an East Texas nurse accused of murder, alleging he deliberately inserted air into patients' arterial lines.more>>
A joint military operation, possibly with France rather than the U.S. in the lead, could send a message of international unity about enforcing the prohibitions on chemical weapons.more>>
A joint military operation, possibly with France rather than the U.S. in the lead, could send a message of international unity about enforcing the prohibitions on chemical weapons.more>>
Heather Hendershot was watching television when her watched tipped her off that she was having a heart attack.more>>
Heather Hendershot was watching television when her watched tipped her off that she was having a heart attack.more>>
Fake marijuana likely tainted with rat poison kills 3 people in Illinois, sickens more than 100.more>>
Fake marijuana likely tainted with rat poison kills 3 people in Illinois, sickens more than 100.more>>
You might be able to take a trip into space soon - but for the steep price of $9.5 million per person.more>>
You might be able to take a trip into space soon - but for the steep price of $9.5 million per person.more>>
According to the ADL, the cards advertised white supremacist websites that include The Right Stuff, The Daily Stormer, and The Traditionalist Worker Party.more>>
According to the ADL, the cards advertised white supremacist websites that include The Right Stuff, The Daily Stormer, and The Traditionalist Worker Party.more>>