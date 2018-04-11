Scalise, Kennedy grill Facebook CEO

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise quizzed Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg Wednesday about the social media platform's alleged practice of filtering out conservative viewpoints as testimony about user privacy continued.

Louisiana's congressional delegation wants answers about what they call privacy concerns and propaganda.

For a second day, Zuckerberg, answered questions from Congress about a social media platform that Scalise says is biased toward liberals.

"Who writes the algorithm? I've done that before...was there a directive to put a bias in?" asked Scalise.

Scalise, who is a computer programmer, wanted to know how Facebook distributes data, citing a study that showed a liberal bias.

"Are you aware of the bias?" Scalise asked.

"There is no directive...Our goal is to be a platform for all ideas," Zuckerberg responded.

Zuckerberg's testimony Wednesday followed questioning Tuesday night by Republican Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy.

"We have learned that the digital promised land has some minefields, and there's two problems - privacy and propaganda problem...and those problems need to be addressed," Kennedy said.

Kennedy believes that so far, Zuckerberg's testimony is lacking when it comes to questions about Cambridge Analytica, a company that obtained data on 87 million Facebook users.

"We didn't take a broad enough view of our responsibility, and that was a big mistake," Zuckerberg said.

"What I hoped to hear was, 'I'm on it, here's how I will fix the privacy problem, and the propaganda problem, and I will be back in six months to tell you what I've done.' And we can evaluate the success and shortcomings together," Kennedy said.

So far that hasn't happened, and Kennedy says if it doesn't, Congress will need to step up to regulate the social media platform, which serves 2.2 billion users.

Kennedy says he's not against Facebook being big and powerful. He says he's against them being "big and dumb."

Zuckerberg told Scalise that he will look into reports that Facebook content has a liberal bias.

