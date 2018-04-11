Treme landmark, Bertha's Place, demolished after heavy fire damage

A Treme landmark heavily damaged by fire is no more.

The city demolished Bertha's Place Bar and Restaurant Wednesday morning.

Owner Bertha Bradley was overwhelmed with emotion after she saw her business of almost 30 years torn down. Neighbors said it was a staple in the community, and were sad to see it go.

This comes after a Jan. 26 fire that left the building badly damaged and near collapse. It took more than 50 firefighters to extinguish the three-alarm fire.

"Today was a sad day to see it go down, but God gave me something bigger and better, and I'm happy here now," said Bradley. "I thought that this day would never come, but now it's over, it's behind me and I'm going on where I'm at now."

Bradley said she's been at the new location on St. Bernard Avenue for one week, and they will have an official grand opening Friday.

