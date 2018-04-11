Panel reduces charge for Bourbon St. shooter Trung Le; DA will appeal

Police said they got a call about a mental disturbance at the home, and when they arrived two women told them a man was barricaded inside the house.more>>
Police said they got a call about a mental disturbance at the home, and when they arrived two women told them a man was barricaded inside the house.more>>
“The shocking thing is that the kids are so young. It happened right around the time school lets out,” Lakeview resident and activist Gino Ascani said.more>>
“The shocking thing is that the kids are so young. It happened right around the time school lets out,” Lakeview resident and activist Gino Ascani said.more>>
After an appellate panel vacated the 2016 manslaughter conviction of Bourbon Street gunman Trung Le, District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro said Wednesday that he will appeal the decision to the Louisiana Supreme Court.more>>
After an appellate panel vacated the 2016 manslaughter conviction of Bourbon Street gunman Trung Le, District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro said Wednesday that he will appeal the decision to the Louisiana Supreme Court.more>>
A Treme landmark heavily damaged by fire, is no more. The city demolished Bertha's Place Bar and Restaurant Wednesday morning.more>>
A Treme landmark heavily damaged by fire, is no more. The city demolished Bertha's Place Bar and Restaurant Wednesday morning.more>>
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise quizzed Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg Wednesday about the social media platform's alleged practice of filtering out conservative viewpoints as testimony about user privacy continued.more>>
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise quizzed Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg Wednesday about the social media platform's alleged practice of filtering out conservative viewpoints as testimony about user privacy continued.more>>
Chesterfield Police Chief Colonel Jeffrey Katz is warning parents to pay attention to whats behind their kids phone screens. He listed 10 apps teens are using that parents should know about.more>>
Chesterfield Police Chief Colonel Jeffrey Katz is warning parents to pay attention to whats behind their kids phone screens. He listed 10 apps teens are using that parents should know about.more>>
The Trump administration is considering allowing states to implement mandatory drug testing for some food stamp recipients.more>>
The Trump administration is considering allowing states to implement mandatory drug testing for some food stamp recipients.more>>
An arrest affidavit is providing new details about the arrest of an East Texas nurse accused of murder, alleging he deliberately inserted air into patients' arterial lines.more>>
An arrest affidavit is providing new details about the arrest of an East Texas nurse accused of murder, alleging he deliberately inserted air into patients' arterial lines.more>>
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.more>>
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.more>>
Champs said she thought she was just taking a photo with her children. She said she didn’t send the photo to anyone, and she credits her story's reach to God.more>>
Champs said she thought she was just taking a photo with her children. She said she didn’t send the photo to anyone, and she credits her story's reach to God.more>>
Michelle Mayer is accused of letting men assault the two children every other day between 2007 and 2016.more>>
Michelle Mayer is accused of letting men assault the two children every other day between 2007 and 2016.more>>
Authorities have released more details about their arrest of an East Texas nurse on a murder charge. "We only had one person of interest in this case," Tyler, Texas, police said during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.more>>
Authorities have released more details about their arrest of an East Texas nurse on a murder charge. "We only had one person of interest in this case," Tyler, Texas, police said during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.more>>
The little girl bravely confronted the suspect, as the woman drove the two kids toward the Mexican border.more>>
The little girl bravely confronted the suspect, as the woman drove the two kids toward the Mexican border.more>>
Fake marijuana likely tainted with rat poison kills 3 people in Illinois, sickens more than 100.more>>
Fake marijuana likely tainted with rat poison kills 3 people in Illinois, sickens more than 100.more>>
Authorities say a West Ashley teenager gave his 89-year-old neighbor brownies with a tranquilizer so he could steal from her.more>>
Authorities say a West Ashley teenager gave his 89-year-old neighbor brownies with a tranquilizer so he could steal from her.more>>