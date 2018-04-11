Pelicans run past Spurs in regular-season finale - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

Pelicans run past Spurs in regular-season finale

Written by: Juan Kincaid, Sports Director
With a playoff birth already secured, the New Orleans Pelicans set out Wednesday night to secure the 5th seed in the Western Conference playoff race. A 122-98 win and that spot was locked up. But, it's how the Pelicans took care of business against the Spurs that was most impressive.

All five starters, scored in double figures. Anthony Davis dropped 22 points, while Rajon Rondo was the ultimate floor leader with 19 points, 14 assists, 5 rebounds, 4 assists. Jrue Holiday (23), E'Twaun Moore (13) and Nikola Mirotic (21) benefited from Rondo's stellar play, combining for 57 points. The Pelicans led by double-digits pretty much the entire night and never looked like they were going to let off the gas.

Now, the Pelicans will wait and see who they'll open the playoffs against. What they do know is that their first two games will be on the road. " We don't stop here", said Anthony Davis. "The playoffs are really about who wants it more, and we've got that mindset."

