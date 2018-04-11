Pelicans run past Spurs in regular-season finale

With a playoff birth already secured, the New Orleans Pelicans set out Wednesday night to secure the 5th seed in the Western Conference playoff race. A 122-98 win and that spot was locked up.more>>
The Saints preseason schedule for the 2018 has officially been released. They'll open at Jacksonville in week one. In week two, the Saints will return home to host Arizona. They're back on the road in week three to face the Los Angeles Chargers on, August 25th. They'll close out the preseason at home against the LA Rams, Exact dates and times have not been released for the Saints' matchups in weeks one, two and four of the preseason. Week 1: Saints at Jacksonville Week 2: Saints vs...more>>
Wide receiver Cameron Meredith will join the Saints in 2018, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Saints signed Meredith to a two-year $10 million contract last week; the Bears had five days to match and declined to do so. Sean Payton called wide receiver a 'must' for his team this offseason. With Meredith, the Saints are getting a big wide receiver (6'3) coming off a torn ACL last season. In 2016, Meredith enjoyed his best season with 66 catches, 888 yards and four touchdown...more>>
The Utah Jazz crushed the Warriors, 119-79, which eliminates the Pels from homecourt in the first round of the playoffs. The Pelicans will be a 5-8 seed in the Western Conference playoffs, and start on the road. If the Pelicans beat San Antonio Wednesday, they would get the 5-seed. If OKC loses to Memphis, and New Orleans loses, whoever wins the Nuggets-Timberwolves is the 6-seed, and Pels would get 7 and meet Golden State. If New Orleans loses on Wednesday, they could drop to No. ...more>>
Myles Brennan stepped on the LSU campus less than a year ago from St. Stanislaus, and learned very quickly he needed to change his game and his body. "Definitely the speed of the game changes a lot. In high school, you could fit a throw into a window and maybe now you can’t fit that window. Take what the defense gives you and go play-by-play," said LSU QB Myles Brennan. Right now Brennan is at 195 pounds, but has a goal of 210-215. "I’m on an insane ...more>>
