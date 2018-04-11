NOPD gears up for FQ Fest with safety plan, advice for fest-goers

New Orleans police are expecting 750,000 people to attend French Quarter Fest, and the Eighth District commanders says they've been working on their safety plan since the festival ended last year.

"This festival has stages on Bourbon and on Royal, so we will put those bollards up to protect those stages,” Commander Nicholas Gernon said. “We will also limit access to Bourbon Street in the evening and into the nighttime hours as the pedestrian crowds move from the riverfront back to Bourbon Street."

The festival starts tomorrow and runs through Sunday. The NOPD is encouraging festival goers to find another way to get to the Quarter other than driving due to the amount of traffic that's expected. If you do decide to drive, police say bring your patience.

