NOPD gears up for FQ Fest with safety plan, advice for fest-goers

Police said they got a call about a mental disturbance at the home, and when they arrived two women told them a man was barricaded inside the house.more>>
With a playoff birth already secured, the New Orleans Pelicans set out Wednesday night to secure the 5th seed in the Western Conference playoff race. A 122-98 win and that spot was locked up.more>>
New Orleans police are expecting 750,000 people to attend French Quarter Fest, and the Eighth District commanders says they've been working on their safety plan since the festival ended last year.more>>
The Orleans Parish District Attorney vows to appeal a decision from a Louisiana appeals court that vacates the manslaughter conviction of Bourbon Street shooter Trung Le.more>>
After a Senate panel voted Tuesday to ban the death penalty in Louisiana, a House committee rejected a similar bill 10-8 Wednesday at a tense hearing in which both sides quoted the Bible to make their points.more>>
The Trump administration is considering allowing states to implement mandatory drug testing for some food stamp recipients.more>>
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.more>>
Chesterfield Police Chief Colonel Jeffrey Katz is warning parents to pay attention to whats behind their kids phone screens. He listed 10 apps teens are using that parents should know about.more>>
An arrest affidavit is providing new details about the arrest of an East Texas nurse accused of murder, alleging he deliberately inserted air into patients' arterial lines.more>>
An East Texas student is looking at criminal charges after she was caught on video pushing a staff member down.more>>
In addition to notifications sent out to billions of Facebook users this week, the social website posted a topic in its Help Center titled, "How can I tell if my info was shared with Cambridge Analytica?"more>>
