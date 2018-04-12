NOPD investigating two overnight shootings, one fatal

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating two overnight shootings.

A fatal shooting was reported in Holy Cross around midnight.

The shooting happened in the 6100 block of Todd Place.

According to police, a male victim was found with gunshot wounds to his head and body and was declared dead at the scene.

The second shooting was reported in New Orleans East.

The shooting happened in the 8300 block of Chef Menteur Highway.

Police found a female victim with a gunshot wound to the ankle.

No additional details for either shooting were made available.

