Bruce: Sunny conditions today, rain expected for festivals

Expect sunny conditions today and a few more clouds Friday. Temps will be warming into Saturday.

Unfortunately our next big weather system to impact the region looks to come Friday night into Saturday just in time for French Quarter Fest and the Pontchatoula Strawberry Festival. Rain ahead of the front will be limited, but we could see another round of severe weather. Heavy rain and more stronger storms are likely as it appears the timing will place the heaviest weather over us during the day with plenty of heating and lots of moisture available. We will salvage Sunday as sun return but a taste of winter returns as highs struggle to get out of the 50s during the day. Lows in the lower 40s to near 50 south.

