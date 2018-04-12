David: Severe weather threat possible

Mobile user? Watch the latest FOX 8 broadcast here. You can also see our DVR option.

It will turn quite windy on Friday with very warm temperatures into the lower 80s.

A powerful spring storm will move our way Friday night and Saturday. Strong to severe storms will be ongoing Friday night to our west and approach the area on Saturday. Damaging winds and torrential rainfall will be the biggest threat but an isolated tornado may be possible as well.

The storms will clear the area by Saturday night.

Windy and much colder weather moves in on Sunday with highs struggling into the 60s even with April sun.

Next week looks gorgeous with cool starts and sunny dry days.

