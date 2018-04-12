Familiar face added to St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office Public Affairs team

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office has expanded its public affairs team.

Captain Scott Lee has been added as a public information officer to the public affairs team.

Captain Lee previously served as a Lieutenant within the STPSO’s Operations Division, according to a release issued by the department.

Lee started with the agency in 1997 as a Reserve Deputy and went full-time with the agency in 2010. He has served as a member of the Sheriff’s Office Dive Team, STPSO Honor Guard, and as a liaison to the STPSO Reserve Division.

Capt. Lee joins existing Public Affairs team members Corporal Eddie Vauthier, Deputy Meredith Timberlake and Deputy Suzanne Carboni.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.