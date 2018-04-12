VIDEO: Suspect sought for extensive damage to St. Andrew The Apostle School

VIDEO: Suspect sought for extensive damage to St. Andrew The Apo - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

A suspect who was caught on surveillance footage is being sought for extensive damage to a West Bank school. 

The Archdiocese of New Orleans canceled classes Wednesday for St. Andrew The Apostle School after a break-in on campus.

No one was hurt in this incident, but there was extensive damage to property as well as stolen items.  

Police are searching for a male suspect who was seen fleeing the scene through Norman Park before exiting to the 3300 block of Plymouth Place. 
 

