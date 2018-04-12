VIDEO: Suspect sought for extensive damage to St. Andrew The Apostle School

A suspect who was caught on surveillance footage is being sought for extensive damage to a West Bank school.

The Archdiocese of New Orleans canceled classes Wednesday for St. Andrew The Apostle School after a break-in on campus.

No one was hurt in this incident, but there was extensive damage to property as well as stolen items.

Police are searching for a male suspect who was seen fleeing the scene through Norman Park before exiting to the 3300 block of Plymouth Place.



Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.