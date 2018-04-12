15-year-old girl missing from Seventh Ward since February

Police said they got a call about a mental disturbance at the home, and when they arrived two women told them a man was barricaded inside the house.more>>
New Orleans police are searching for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing from the Seventh Ward since Feb. 21. Rachelle Robinson was last seen leaving her guardian’s residence in the 1400 block of Pauline St. as she was leaving for school.more>>
A suspect who was caught on surveillance footage is being sought for extensive damage to a West Bank school.more>>
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office has expanded its public affairs team.more>>
The Louisiana Health Department has started reaching out to people who attended a particular WWE event last week.more>>
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.more>>
The company that publishes the National Enquirer paid a former doorman at one of Donald Trump's New York skyscrapers $30,000 during the presidential campaign for a tip about Trump it never ran.more>>
Investigators believe the man killed his wife in their home then left her body in the dumpster two days before he was arrested.more>>
The Trump administration is considering allowing states to implement mandatory drug testing for some food stamp recipients.more>>
An arrest affidavit is providing new details about the arrest of an East Texas nurse accused of murder, alleging he deliberately inserted air into patients' arterial lines.more>>
An East Texas student is looking at criminal charges after she was caught on video pushing a staff member down.more>>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.more>>
Pieces of extraneous materials, specifically bone are behind the recall of 135,159 pounds of Salisbury steak products (poultry, pork, beef) from Conagra Brands Inc., according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.more>>
Michelle Mayer is accused of letting men assault the two children every other day between 2007 and 2016.more>>
Authorities say a West Ashley teenager gave his 89-year-old neighbor brownies with a tranquilizer so he could steal from her.more>>
