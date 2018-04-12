15-year-old girl missing from Seventh Ward since February

New Orleans police are searching for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing from the Seventh Ward since Feb. 21.

Rachelle Robinson was last seen leaving her guardian’s residence in the 1400 block of Pauline St. as she was leaving for school.

Robinson was attending Livingston Collegiate Academy located in the 7300 block of Dwyer Rd.

Police said she had previously reached out to family stating that she was living in the city, but refused to come home.

Robinson is described as standing approximately 5’6” and weighing around 130 pounds.

She has no history of mental or physical illness.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Robinson is asked to contact the Seventh District Investigative Unit at 504-658-6077 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 or toll free at 1-877-903-7867.

