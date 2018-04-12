Drive Shack coming to New Orleans

Drive Shack is expected to bring hundreds of jobs to New Orleans. Source: Drive Shack

The New Orleans Mayor is expected to announce the arrival of a Drive Shack in the city.

Mayor Mitch Landrieu will join Council members and City officials to officially announce Drive Shack is coming to New Orleans.

According to the announcement, Drive Shack, Inc. provides unique entertainment destinations that pair the most advanced golf games and technology with outstanding food and drinks.

Drive Shack is developing venues across the country that are re-imagining the traditional concept of a golf course through blended, industry-leading technology, design and service that creates a golf-entertainment experience for every skill level and interest, according to a news release issued by the city.

Landrieu said the new development will create hundreds of jobs and will further attract investment in the city.

